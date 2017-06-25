UPDATE 1-Sailing-New Zealand reach match point against U.S. in America's Cup
* Kiwis seek to avenge America's Cup final loss in 2013 (Updates with quotes, details)
June 25 Carmila Sa:
* Carmila launches a c. Euro 557 million capital increase in order to pursue its development plan
* Carmila sa says carmila announces today launch of capital increase of approximately euro 557 million, that may be increased to approximately euro 632 million
* Carmila sa says aim of capital increase is to fund company's 2017-2020 development plan, including 37 extension projects, targeted acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kiwis seek to avenge America's Cup final loss in 2013 (Updates with quotes, details)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 25 Although there is no Italian America's Cup team in Bermuda after Luna Rossa withdrew in anger over a rule change, Italy is having an impact on the final and could influence the cup's future.