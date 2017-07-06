July 6 CARMILA SA:

* RAISES 578 MILLIONS EUROS BY PLACEMNT OF NEW SHARES LAUNCHED ON JUNE 25

* CARREFOUR SUBSCRIBES TO 50 MILLION EUR, AT END OF OFFER, CARREFOUR TO HAVE PARTICIPATION OF 35.7 PERCENT IN CARMILA

* OFFER PRICE FIXED AT 24 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2sKn2lV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)