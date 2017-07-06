Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz
BERLIN, July 6 Sweden-based auto maker Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG, the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
July 6 CARMILA SA:
* RAISES 578 MILLIONS EUROS BY PLACEMNT OF NEW SHARES LAUNCHED ON JUNE 25
* CARREFOUR SUBSCRIBES TO 50 MILLION EUR, AT END OF OFFER, CARREFOUR TO HAVE PARTICIPATION OF 35.7 PERCENT IN CARMILA
* OFFER PRICE FIXED AT 24 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2sKn2lV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNS LEASE WITH SOCIÉTÉ URIAGE FOR 2,300 SQUARE METER SITE NEWTIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)