March 15 (Reuters) - Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd:

* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - commented on Magicjack's "effort to deny shareholders opportunity to vote for carnegie nominees"

* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Magicjack Vocaltec refusing to provide carnegie with basic lists of shareholders and related information

* Carnegie Technologies holdings - Carnegie and founder Paul Posner, hold approximately 1.6 pct of shares in Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: