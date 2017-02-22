BRIEF-Carnival Corp says Cruise JV in China signed MoA to order first-ever cruise ships built in China for Chinese market

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp

* Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China has signed a new memorandum of agreement to order first-ever cruise ships built in China for chinese market

* Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China to order two new cruise ships to be built by China-based shipbuilding JV between CSSC, italy-based Fincantieri S.P.A.

* Carnival Corp - MoA also gives Carnival Corporation's cruise joint venture option to order four additional China-built cruise ships

* Carnival's Cruise JV with CSSC plans to launch a cruise brand in China using ships that purchased from Carnival's existing fleet

* Based on today's agreement, joint venture would then add new China-built cruise ships starting in 2023