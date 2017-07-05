MOVES-ABN hires Crosbie for SSA DCM
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - ABN AMRO has hired Laura Crosbie to work in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to market sources.
July 5 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd
* Based on preliminary review gain on investments in financial assets is about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/TORONTO, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has famously bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.