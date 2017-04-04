BRIEF-Carpenter Technology Corp entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

April 4 (Reuters) - Carpenter Technology Corp

* Carpenter Technology Corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

* Carpenter Technology Corp - Credit agreement replaces company's credit agreement dated as of June 28, 2013

* Carpenter Technology Corp - Credit agreement extends to March 31, 2022

* Carpenter Technology - Credit agreement contains revolving credit commitment of $400 million subject to co's right to request increase to $600 million in aggregate Source text: [bit.ly/2o6NzGi] Further company coverage: