5 months ago
BRIEF-Carpenter Technology Corp entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Carpenter Technology Corp entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Carpenter Technology Corp

* Carpenter Technology Corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

* Carpenter Technology Corp - Credit agreement replaces company's credit agreement dated as of June 28, 2013

* Carpenter Technology Corp - Credit agreement extends to March 31, 2022

* Carpenter Technology - Credit agreement contains revolving credit commitment of $400 million subject to co's right to request increase to $600 million in aggregate Source text: [bit.ly/2o6NzGi] Further company coverage:

