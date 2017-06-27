BRIEF-France Bed Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it plans to retire 2.5 million shares (5.6 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 14
June 27 Carpetright Plc
* Positive trading momentum re-established in second half, encouraging start to new financial year
* Like-For-Like sales in second half increased by 1.8 percent partially mitigating decline of 2.8 percent experienced in first half
* Encouraging start made to new financial year despite continued economic uncertainty
* UK like-for-like sales grew by 2.0 percent for seven weeks to 17 June 2017
* Rest of Europe, like-for-like sales down 1.2 percent, on a local currency basis over same period
* To press ahead with plans to complete refurbishment of UK store estate by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Says it plans to retire 2.5 million shares (5.6 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 14
* There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal Source text: http://bit.ly/2m4hKux Further company coverage: