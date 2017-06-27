June 27 Carpetright Plc

* Positive trading momentum re-established in second half, encouraging start to new financial year

* Like-For-Like sales in second half increased by 1.8 percent partially mitigating decline of 2.8 percent experienced in first half

* Encouraging start made to new financial year despite continued economic uncertainty

* UK like-for-like sales grew by 2.0 percent for seven weeks to 17 June 2017

* Rest of Europe, like-for-like sales down 1.2 percent, on a local currency basis over same period

* To press ahead with plans to complete refurbishment of UK store estate by end of 2018