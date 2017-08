March 13 (Reuters) - Carpinienne de Participations SA :

* FY net profit 0.7 million euros ($746,410.00) versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* The board of directors will propose to the ordinary general meeting the distribution of a dividend of 2.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)