4 months ago
BRIEF-Carriage Services Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
April 26, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Carriage Services Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Carriage Services Inc:

* Carriage Services announces record first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms rolling four quarter outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue rose 7.6 percent to $68.1 million

* Reaffirms adjusted earnings per share view $1.73 to $1.77 for rolling four quarter period ending March 31, 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $67.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for rolling four quarter period ending March 31, 2018, sees revenues of $263 million - $267 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

