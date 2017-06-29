BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces successful bid for assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp
* Successful Bid For Certain Assets Of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation
June 30 Carrianna Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$867.5 million versus HK$867.2 million
* Directors recommended payment of final dividend of HK3 cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017
* FY profit attributable to owners of parent HK$127.4 million versus HK$121 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Successful Bid For Certain Assets Of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Senate resolved a technical issue on Thursday that had stalled a new package of sanctions on Russia but the measure faces opposition in the House that could mean more delays, lawmakers said.