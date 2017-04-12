BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Carrianna Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* Unit entered into agreement with purchaser, an independent third party
* Deal for HK$68.6 million
* Vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to purchase properties
* Vendor is Goldfield Properties Limited, purchaser is Famous Charm Limited Source text : (bit.ly/2oyHd2W) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.