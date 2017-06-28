June 28 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces Delaware basin acquisition and
provides operational update
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - providing an update to its q2 and
full-year 2017 production guidance.
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - deal for $648 million in cash
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - acquisition is expected to be
accretive on earnings, cash flow, and net asset value metrics
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - carrizo has agreed to issue $250
million of newly-created redeemable preferred stock to funds
managed by gso capital partners lp
* Carrizo Oil & Gas - to finance deal through potential
capital markets transactions, which may include equity or debt
offerings, and preferred stock offering
* Expects Q2 production to exceed high-end of its
previously-provided guidance range
* Carrizo oil & gas inc - deal increases company's acreage
position in delaware basin to more than 42,500 net acres on a
pro forma basis
* Carrizo oil & gas inc - assets in deal comprised of 23,656
gross (16,488 net) acres located in core of delaware basin in
reeves and ward counties, texas
* Is increasing its crude oil production guidance for q2 of
2017 to 33,600-33,700 bbls/d
* Carrizo oil & gas inc says for natural gas and ngls,
carrizo is adjusting its q2 guidance range to 71-73 mmcf/d and
4,700-4,800 bbls/d
* Increasing its 2017 total production guidance to
54,933-56,100 boe/d from 49,533-50,700 boe/d previously
* Carrizo oil & gas - currently plans to expand its
announced asset monetization program of appalachia assets to
include other non-core assets in its portfolio
* Carrizo oil & gas inc says carrizo is currently targeting
proceeds from planned non-core divestitures of at least $300
million
* Has agreed to acquire delaware basin properties from exl
petroleum management
