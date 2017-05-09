FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces first quarter results and increases 2017 production guidance

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - qtrly crude oil production of 28,844 bbls/d, 12pct above Q1 of 2016

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - qtrly total production of 46,367 boe/d, 10pct above Q1 of 2016

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - increasing its 2017 oil production guidance to 32,400-32,700 bbls/d from 31,400-31,900 bbls/d previously

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - using midpoint of this range, company's 2017 oil production growth guidance increases to 26pct from 23pct previously

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - for q2 2017, co sees oil production 31,800-32,200 bbls/d, and natural gas & NGL production 67-71 mmcf/d & 4,800-5,000 bbls/d, respectively

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - qtrly total revenue $151.355 million versus $81.262 million

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - currently has hedges in place for more than 30pct of estimated crude oil production for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

