June 20 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc-
* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. prices upsized offering of
$75 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2022
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - priced a private offering
of 8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 in aggregate
amount of $75 million
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - new notes will be issued at
106.5% of principal amount plus accrued interest from may 1,
2017
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - new notes will be issued
as additional notes under indenture, dated april 29, 2015,
* Carrols Restaurant Group-after giving effect to closing,
will have $275 million aggregate principal amount of senior
secured second lien notes outstanding
* Carrols Restaurant Group- intends to use net proceeds to
repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under its senior
credit facility, among others
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: