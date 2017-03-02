FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 3.2%

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 total restaurant sales of $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion, including a comparable restaurant sales increase of 2% to 4%

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $55 million to $75 million

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $55 million to $75 million

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2017 commodity cost increase of 0% to 2% including a modest decrease in beef costs

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees in full year 2017 closing of 20 to 25 existing restaurants

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $90 million to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.