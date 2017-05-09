FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Carrols restaurant group inc qtrly restaurant sales increased 7.8 pct to $239.9 million from $222.5 million in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carrols restaurant group inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.6 pct compared to a 5.7 pct increase in prior year period

* Sees full year 2017 total restaurant sales of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion

* Sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $65 million to $85 million

* Sees full year 2017 comparable restaurant sales increase of 2 pct to 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.