June 20 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes

* Carrols restaurant group inc - plans to offer, in a private placement, 8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 in aggregate amount of $50 million

* Carrols restaurant group - if offering of new notes is consummated, co will have $250 million principal amount of senior secured second lien notes outstanding

* Carrols restaurant-intends to use net proceeds of placement of new notes to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: