4 months ago
BRIEF-Cars Motorcycles proposes reduction of share capital, nominal value of the share and issuance of common bond loan
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 21, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cars Motorcycles proposes reduction of share capital, nominal value of the share and issuance of common bond loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Cars Motorcycles And Marine Engine Trade And Import Company SA:

* Proposes reduction of company's share capital by the amount of 351,000 euros ($376,342.20) or 0.03 euro per share

* Proposes reduction of company's share capital by the amount of 1.9 million euros with a reduction of the nominal value of the share from 0.56 euro to 0.40 euros

* Proposes the issuance of common bond loans up to the amount of 5.0 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2oXJG52

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

