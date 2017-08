Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cartera Industrial Rea SA:

* FY net sales 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million)

* FY profit after tax 4.1 million euros

* Portfolio book value at 104.8 million euros at end-Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9418 euros)