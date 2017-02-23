BRIEF-Carter's acquires Skip Hop Holdings for $140 mln in cash

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Carter's Inc:

* Carter's Inc acquires Skip Hop Holdings Inc

* Carter's inc says total purchase price is $140 million in cash consideration

* Says acquisition of Skip Hop is expected to be accretive to Carter's fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share

* Carter's Inc - deal includes a potential future payment of up to $10 million contingent upon achievement of certain fiscal targets in 2017

* Carter's inc says transaction has been structured as an acquisition of all of outstanding equity of skip hop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: