6 months ago
BRIEF-Carter's acquires Skip Hop Holdings for $140 mln in cash
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Carter's acquires Skip Hop Holdings for $140 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Carter's Inc:

* Carter's Inc acquires Skip Hop Holdings Inc

* Carter's inc says total purchase price is $140 million in cash consideration

* Says acquisition of Skip Hop is expected to be accretive to Carter's fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share

* Carter's Inc - deal includes a potential future payment of up to $10 million contingent upon achievement of certain fiscal targets in 2017

* Carter's inc says transaction has been structured as an acquisition of all of outstanding equity of skip hop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

