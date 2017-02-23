BRIEF-Carter's reports Q4 earnings per share $1.76

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Carter's Inc:
* Q4 sales of $934.2 million
* Carter's, Inc Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.79
* Q4 earnings per share $1.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 6 percent
* Q4 revenue view $915.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carter's Inc says board of directors authorizes 12% increase to quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS growth of 8% to 10%
* Qtrly Carter's retail comparable sales increased 5.4%
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, company projects net sales to decline in low-single digit range compared to Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Sees Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be approximately $0.80 to $0.85
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $3.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carter's Inc says forecast for 2017 adjusted EPS excludes anticipated expenses of approximately $1.0 million related to announced Skip Hop transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)