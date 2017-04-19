FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Cartesian enters letter agreement to conclude farncombe deferred consideration and earn-out payments
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cartesian enters letter agreement to conclude farncombe deferred consideration and earn-out payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Cartesian Inc:

* Cartesian enters letter agreement to conclude the farncombe deferred consideration and earn-out payments

* Cartesian Inc - in letter agreement, Cartesian and farncombe have agreed to a final determination of deferred consideration

* Cartesian inc - entered into letter agreement with sellers of farncombe agreeing to final determination of remaining consideration payable to sellers

* Cartesian inc- parties have also agreed that earn-out target is expected to be achieved

* Cartesian-Parties also agreed cartesian will pay to sellers of farncombe full amount of earn-out in cash, shares of cartesian stock no later than july 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

