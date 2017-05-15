FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cartesian reports Q1 loss per share of $0.17
May 15, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cartesian reports Q1 loss per share of $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Cartesian Inc

* Cartesian reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Revenues in q1 of 2017 decreased by 30 pct to $14.3 million from $20.3 million in same year-ago period

* "Our Q1 revenues were impacted by delayed project starts within several existing and new clients"

* On a non-GAAP constant currency basis, revenues in Q1 of 2017 were $15.8 million, a decrease of 22 pct

* "We expect revenues to improve going forward but our results demonstrate need to accelerate evolution of our business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

