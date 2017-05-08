BRIEF-Cartier Resources Inc to sell 22.25 mln common shares of company

May 8 (Reuters) - Cartier Resources Inc:

* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement

* Cartier Resources Inc - to sell 22.25 million common shares of company at a price of $0.27 per offering share

* Cartier Resources - proceeds raised through offering will be used to fund further exploration on co's Chimo Mine, Wilson, Benoist, Fenton properties

