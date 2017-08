May 17 (Reuters) - Cartrack Holdings Limited:

* Fy total revenue up 13 pct to r1 141 million

* Fy headline eps (heps) of 85 cents, up 6 pct

* Final dividend per share of 35 cents

* Fy ebitda of r523 million, up 13 pct

* Fy subscriber revenue up 16 pct

* Fy subscriber growth of 19 pct to 600 610 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)