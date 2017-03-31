FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Carvana files for IPO of up to $100 mln of Class A common stock - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Carvana files for IPO of up to $100 mln of Class A common stock - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Carvana Co

* Carvana Co files for IPO of up to $100 million of Class A common stock - SEC filing

* Carvana Co - intends to list class a common stock on New York Stock Exchange under symbol “CVNA”

* Carvana Co says Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and Baird are among the underwriters to IPO

* Carvana co says William Blair, BMO Capital Markets and JMP Securities are among the underwriters to IPO

* Carvana co - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2oj6KgH)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.