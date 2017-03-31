BRIEF-Carvana files for IPO of up to $100 mln of Class A common stock - SEC filing

March 31 (Reuters) - Carvana Co

* Carvana Co files for IPO of up to $100 million of Class A common stock - SEC filing

* Carvana Co - intends to list class a common stock on New York Stock Exchange under symbol “CVNA”

* Carvana Co says Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and Baird are among the underwriters to IPO

* Carvana co says William Blair, BMO Capital Markets and JMP Securities are among the underwriters to IPO

* Carvana co - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2oj6KgH)