Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
April 27 Carvana Co
* Carvana announces pricing of initial public offering
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million shares of its class A common stock at a price to public of $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Employment Situation for April.