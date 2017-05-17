BRIEF-Cascade Bancorp, other named defendants, plaintiffs in Sternheim and Parshall actions agreed to settle actions, related claims

May 17 (Reuters) - Cascade Bancorp

* Cascade Bancorp says co, other named defendants, plaintiffs in Sternheim and Parshall actions agreed to settle both actions, related claims - SEC filing

* Plaintiffs agreed to complete release of Piper Jaffray, its directors, employees from liabilities, claims relating to Cascade-First Interstate deal

* Settlement will not affect merger consideration to be paid to shareholders of cascade in connection with Cascade-First Interstate deal Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qSWEVq) Further company coverage: