FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Cascade Bancorp, other named defendants, plaintiffs in Sternheim and Parshall actions agreed to settle actions, related claims
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cascade Bancorp, other named defendants, plaintiffs in Sternheim and Parshall actions agreed to settle actions, related claims

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Cascade Bancorp

* Cascade Bancorp says co, other named defendants, plaintiffs in Sternheim and Parshall actions agreed to settle both actions, related claims - SEC filing

* Plaintiffs agreed to complete release of Piper Jaffray, its directors, employees from liabilities, claims relating to Cascade-First Interstate deal

* Settlement will not affect merger consideration to be paid to shareholders of cascade in connection with Cascade-First Interstate deal Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qSWEVq) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.