BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70

May 10 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc:

* Cascades announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.13

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.70

* Q1 sales C$1.006 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cascades - expect results in near-term to benefit from recent price increases, declining raw material costs, improving market fundamentals in Europe

* Cascades Inc - board of directors of cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share to be paid on June 1, 2017