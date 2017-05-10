FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc:

* Cascades announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.13

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.70

* Q1 sales C$1.006 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cascades - expect results in near-term to benefit from recent price increases, declining raw material costs, improving market fundamentals in Europe

* Cascades Inc - board of directors of cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share to be paid on June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.