BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems posts Q4 adj profit of $0.05/share

March 1 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $124 million and $128 million

* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results; and provides fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

* Q4 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $577 million to $587 million

* Sees 2017 normalized free cash flow between $32 million and $36 million

* Continue to pursue future expansion capacity at Southbridge landfill

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of between $55 million and $59 million

* FY2017 revenue view $576.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S