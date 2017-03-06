FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Casey's Q3 earnings per share $0.58
March 6, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Casey's Q3 earnings per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Caseys General Stores Inc:

* Casey's posts third quarter results; announces share repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caseys general stores inc - annual goal for fiscal 2017 is to increase same-store gallons sold 2.0% with an average margin of 18.4 cents per gallon

* Caseys General Stores Inc - company is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate of $300 million of company's outstanding common stock

* Caseys General Stores Inc - share repurchase authorization is valid for a period of two years

* For quarter, same-store gallons sold were up 2.6% with an average margin of 17.9 cents per gallon

* Caseys General Stores Inc - qtrly total revenue $ 1.77 billion versus $ 1.57 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caseys General Stores Inc qtrly total revenue $1.77 billion versus $1.57 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

