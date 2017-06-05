FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Casey's Q4 same store sales rose 1.5 percent
June 5, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Casey's Q4 same store sales rose 1.5 percent

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Caseys General Stores Inc:

* Casey's reports fiscal 2017 earnings; positioned for strong future growth

* Q4 same store sales rose 1.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caseys General Stores - ‍fiscal 2018 guidance, increase same-store fuel gallons sold 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct with average margin of 18.0 to 20.0 cents per gallon​

* Caseys - ‍fiscal 2018 guidance, increase same-store grocery,other merchandise sales 2.0 pct to 4.0 pct with average margin of 31.0 pct to 32.0 pct​

* Caseys - ‍fiscal 2018 guidance, increase same-store prepared food and fountain sales 5.0 pct to 7.0 pct with average margin of 61.5 pct to 62.5 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

