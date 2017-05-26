BRIEF-Cash Financial Services announces placing of convertible bonds by CFSG

May 26 (Reuters) - Cash Financial Services Group Ltd

* CFSG to place through placing agent convertible bonds with principal amount of up to hk$620 million

* Net proceeds from placing (after deducting related expenses) are estimated to be about hk$614.6 million

* CFSG place convertible bonds to not less than six placees at initial conversion price of hk$0.31 per cfsg share

* Net proceeds will be utilized as to around hk$300 million to further strengthen CFSG Group's financial services business