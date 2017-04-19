FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cashbuild says Q3 revenue down 1 pct YoY
April 19, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cashbuild says Q3 revenue down 1 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Limited:

* Revenue for company was down by 1 pct on q3 of prior financial pctyear.

* Revenue for group, including p&l hardware trading equates to growth of 13 pct for q3

* Total units sold decreased by 1 pct with existing stores decreasing by 5 pct for 3rd quarter

* Units for group were up 5 pct with inclusion of P&L hardware.

* Gross profit percentage margins remained at similar levels to those reported at half year end. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

