BRIEF-Casino keeps 2017 profit growth goals

April 18 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call:

* Still expects 2017 group operating profit growth of at least 10 percent at current exchange rates

* Still expects food retail operations operating profit in France to grow by 15 percent in 2017

* Casino says "confident" that 2017 will be "very favourable" for Brazil's Via Varejo unit

* Casino CFO says group is "under no pressure" regarding Via Varejo's sale, declines to provide timetable for a sale.