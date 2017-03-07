FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Casino says 2017 profit guidance is cautious
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Casino says 2017 profit guidance is cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Casino Chairman and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tell a news conference:

* CEO says expects good comercial trend at Brazil's retailer GPA in 2017 along Q4 2016 trend

* CFO says group EBIT growth guidance for 2017 is "cautious"

* CEO says group has not yet decided what it will do with the cash raised from Via Varejo unit sale

* CFO eyes 2017 capex of a lttle under 1 billion euros

* CEO says cash from Via Varejo consumer electronics unit sale could be used to reduce financial expenses or to accelerate Assai cash & Carry stores expansion in Brazil

* CFO says goal remains for French geant hypermarkets to break even in 2017

* CEO says group has no plans to launch cash & carry stores in France

* CEO says first four weeks of 2017 sho business trends in France close to those of Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.