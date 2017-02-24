Feb 24 Cassiopea SpA:

* There were no operating revenues because all products are still in development and none were licensed out

* FY research and development expenses increased by 88.4 pct to 14.3 million euros ($15.13 million); main costs were costs of two phase III pivotal clinical trials of Winlevi(R) for acne

* FY net financial income of 957,000 euros resulted from foreign exchange gains

* FY operating losses increased by 25.1 pct to 10.5 million euros