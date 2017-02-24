BRIEF-Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical's 2016 preliminary net profit up 23 pct
* Says its 2016 preliminary net profit up 23 percent at 658.1 million yuan ($95.79 million)
Feb 24 Cassiopea SpA:
* There were no operating revenues because all products are still in development and none were licensed out
* FY research and development expenses increased by 88.4 pct to 14.3 million euros ($15.13 million); main costs were costs of two phase III pivotal clinical trials of Winlevi(R) for acne
* FY net financial income of 957,000 euros resulted from foreign exchange gains
* FY operating losses increased by 25.1 pct to 10.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H2 loss 1.8 million euros ($1.9 million) versus loss 2.5 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 7.7 million euros ($8.2 million) versus 8.7 million euros year ago