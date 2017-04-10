FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Casta Diva Group carries out capital increase for up to EUR 0.9 mln
April 10, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Casta Diva Group carries out capital increase for up to EUR 0.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Casta Diva Group SpA:

* Board approves capital increase without option right for up to 868,699.20 euros ($919,865.58) as partial exercise of powers granted by shareholders on July 18, 2016

* Price per share has been set at 2.40 euros

* Patrimony 1873 SA to subscribe for up to 208,000 shares for 499,200.00 euros while Reload Srl will subscribe to up to 153,958 shares for 369,499.20 euros

* Deadline for the subscription of the capital increase is April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

