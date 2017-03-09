BRIEF-Elior Group provide updates on share buyback
* Maximum amount that may be invested in share buyback program eur460 million; maximum per-share purchase price: EUR27
March 9 Casta Diva Group SpA:
* Signs agreement for $710,000 for the production of an advertising campaign in the "fast moving consumer goods" sector
* The commercials will be produced in 2017 for India and Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Maximum amount that may be invested in share buyback program eur460 million; maximum per-share purchase price: EUR27
* Shareholders' meeting issued negative opinion on resolution regarding components of compensation of chairman, CEO for 2015-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Co and Lippo Worldwide have exited from project and Lippo Worldwide has disposed of its entire interest in issued shares of LOCZ Holdings