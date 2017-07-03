UPDATE 2-Brisk trade mark launch of China, Hong Kong bond connect scheme
* More than 2 bln yuan of bonds purchased in first 22 minutes
July 3 Vukile Property Fund Limited
* Acquisition Of Spanish Retail Portfolio And Withdrawal Of Cautionary Announcement
* Castellana Properties Socimi has completed contracts with Redevco Iberian to buy 11 property owning cos for an aggregate base purchase consideration of eur 193 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, July 3 Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group said on Monday it planned to fully acquire leading Kenyan coffee chain Java House from its present owners for an undisclosed amount.