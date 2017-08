April 10 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB

* BUILDS NEW FACILITY FOR ATAB/SOFT DESIGN IN MÖLNDAL

* 10-YEAR LEASE WAS SIGNED WITH ATAB AUTOMATIONSTEKNIK AB AND SOFT DESIGN RTS AB

* NEW BUILDING IN NEONGATAN IN MÖLNDAL IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN JANUARY 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2nU2LTq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)