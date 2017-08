March 31 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB

* ACQUSITION PRICE AMOUNTS TO APPROX. SEKM 280

* CASTELLUM BUYS AND SELLS IN GREATER GOTHENBURG AREA: ACQUIRES CENTRALLY IN GOTHENBURG AND SELLS IN KALLEBÄCK AND CENTRAL MÖLNLYCKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)