UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Castle Brands Inc
* Castle brands inc - consumers can expect to find goslings stormy ginger beer in walmart stores in march 2017
* Castle brands inc - agreement to supply goslings stormy ginger beer and goslings stormy diet ginger beer to all u.s. Walmart stores
* Castle brands announces national supply agreement with walmart
* Castle brands inc - agreement to supply approximately 4,500 walmart stores with goslings stormy ginger beer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes