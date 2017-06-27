BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies, units enter into second amendment
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
June 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc
* Castle Creek Capital Partners reports 13.5 percent stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia as of June 23 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sO7mwj) Further company coverage:
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares