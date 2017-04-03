FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Castlight Health entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Castlight Health entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc

* Castlight Health Inc - on April 3, 2017 entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing

* Castlight Health - amending and restating in its entirety that certain amended and restated loan and security agreement, dated as of August 29, 2016

* Castlight Health - Silicon Valley Bank agreed to refinance existing term loan facility owed to bank under prior loan agreement

* Castlight Health - amendment to increase availability amount under existing recurring revenue loan facility under prior loan agreement to $25 million

* Castlight Health Inc - loan agreement provides for a $25 million revolving credit facility

* Castlight Health Inc - borrowers may request borrowings under revolving line prior to April 3, 2019, on which date revolving line terminates

* Castlight Health Inc - loan agreement also provides for an approximately $5.6 million term loan Source text: (bit.ly/2nxzWfi) Further company coverage:

