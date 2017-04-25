FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces favorable results for functional assessments in the MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces favorable results for functional assessments in the MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces favorable results for functional assessments in the MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent in duchenne muscular dystrophy at the American Academy of Neurology 69th annual meeting

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Part C interim results to be announced in Q3 2017 for MoveDMD trial for edasalonexent

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - prespecified analysis of Part B data from MoveDMD trial shows improvement in rates of change across 5 functional assessments

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - consistent with Part A, there were no safety signals and edasalonexent was well tolerated in Part B of trial

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - there were no treatment-related serious adverse events, no drug discontinuations and no dose reductions in Part B of trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.