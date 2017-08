BRIEF-Catalana Occidente FY insurance revenue up 10.1 percent YoY

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Grupo Catalana Occidente SA:

* FY turnover 4.24 billion euros ($4.49 billion) versus 3.83 billion euros year ago

* FY net profit 295.6 million euros versus 268.1 million euros year ago

* FY net insurance revenue up 10.1 percent at 4.21 billion euros versus 3.83 billion euros year ago

* Funds under management 11.67 billion euros at end-Dec. versus 11.06 billion euros at end-Dec. 2015

* Says total dividend for FY to reach 0.7232 euro per share, which means complementary dividend payout will increase by 7.5 percent Source text for Eikon: , Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)