July 27 (Reuters) - GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT 172.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 157.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INSURANCE REVENUE 2.13 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.10 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT 11.88 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 11.40 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE 2016