UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
June 27 Catalant:
* Closes Series D financing, secures additional $41m in funding
* Catalant Technologies- secured additional $41m of financing with Series D funding round co-led by Highland Capital Partners and General Catalyst
* Catalant Technologies- New Capital brings Catalant's total financing to more than $73m Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday fined Bank of New York Mellon $3 million for overstating its capital ratios after an error in how it measured the risks in a portfolio of assets.