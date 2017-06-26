BRIEF-Green Plains says entered deal with holder of co's notes due 2018
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
June 26 Catalyst Biosciences Inc
* Catalyst Biosciences announces achievement of stable normal factor IX blood levels in a preclinical subcutaneous dosing model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement